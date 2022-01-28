California Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

California Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.46, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at California Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.32 0.27 0.09 EPS Actual 0.39 0.50 0.34 0.22 Revenue Estimate 14.30M 14.50M 14.20M 12.30M Revenue Actual 15.14M 14.54M 14.26M 13.68M

