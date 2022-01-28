 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Great Western Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 3:52am   Comments
Share:
Great Western Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Great Western Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 2.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Great Western Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.76 0.61 0.39
EPS Actual 0.93 1.06 0.93 0.75
Revenue Estimate 112.26M 115.99M 117.44M 115.56M
Revenue Actual 109.34M 116.83M 120.06M 122.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GWB)

Why Are Euronet Worldwide Shares Trading Higher Today?
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Earnings Preview: Great Western Bancorp
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com