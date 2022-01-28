Great Western Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Great Western Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 2.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Great Western Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.76 0.61 0.39 EPS Actual 0.93 1.06 0.93 0.75 Revenue Estimate 112.26M 115.99M 117.44M 115.56M Revenue Actual 109.34M 116.83M 120.06M 122.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.