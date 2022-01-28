Great Western Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights
Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Great Western Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 2.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Great Western Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.76
|0.61
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.93
|1.06
|0.93
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|112.26M
|115.99M
|117.44M
|115.56M
|Revenue Actual
|109.34M
|116.83M
|120.06M
|122.06M
