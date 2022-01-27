Matthews International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Matthews International beat estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $51.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matthews International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.75 0.74 0.42 EPS Actual 0.80 0.91 0.89 0.68 Revenue Estimate 393.53M 380.75M 392.97M 359.36M Revenue Actual 438.84M 428.38M 417.15M 386.66M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.