Matthews International: Q1 Earnings Insights
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Matthews International beat estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $51.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Matthews International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.75
|0.74
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.91
|0.89
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|393.53M
|380.75M
|392.97M
|359.36M
|Revenue Actual
|438.84M
|428.38M
|417.15M
|386.66M
