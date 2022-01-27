Recap: ResMed Q2 Earnings
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ResMed missed estimated earnings by 3.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.52, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $94.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ResMed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.28
|1.28
|1.26
|EPS Actual
|1.51
|1.35
|1.30
|1.41
|Revenue Estimate
|866.33M
|783.18M
|801.83M
|783.18M
|Revenue Actual
|904.01M
|876.10M
|768.77M
|800.01M
