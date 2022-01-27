 Skip to main content

Recap: ResMed Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:36pm   Comments
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ResMed missed estimated earnings by 3.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.52, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $94.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ResMed's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.36 1.28 1.28 1.26
EPS Actual 1.51 1.35 1.30 1.41
Revenue Estimate 866.33M 783.18M 801.83M 783.18M
Revenue Actual 904.01M 876.10M 768.77M 800.01M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

