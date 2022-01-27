Recap: ResMed Q2 Earnings

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ResMed missed estimated earnings by 3.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.52, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $94.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ResMed's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.28 1.28 1.26 EPS Actual 1.51 1.35 1.30 1.41 Revenue Estimate 866.33M 783.18M 801.83M 783.18M Revenue Actual 904.01M 876.10M 768.77M 800.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.