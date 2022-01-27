Alliance Data Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alliance Data Systems missed estimated earnings by 20.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.53, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $255.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.19, which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alliance Data Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.28
|3.85
|3.16
|2.41
|EPS Actual
|4.47
|5.99
|6.28
|3.31
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08B
|1.04B
|1.06B
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.01B
|1.08B
|1.11B
