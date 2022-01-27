Recap: TriState Capital Holdings Q4 Earnings

TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TriState Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.44, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 36.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TriState Capital Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.36 0.31 0.26 EPS Actual 0.44 0.41 0.35 0.37 Revenue Estimate 61.41M 56.13M 51.71M 48.37M Revenue Actual 60.90M 57.76M 52.31M 50.07M

