Recap: TriState Capital Holdings Q4 Earnings
TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TriState Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.44, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 36.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TriState Capital Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.36
|0.31
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.41
|0.35
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|61.41M
|56.13M
|51.71M
|48.37M
|Revenue Actual
|60.90M
|57.76M
|52.31M
|50.07M
