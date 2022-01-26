Recap: RLI Q4 Earnings

RLI (NYSE:RLI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RLI beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $31.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RLI's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.75 0.65 0.65 EPS Actual 0.65 1.09 0.87 0.75 Revenue Estimate 269.12M 256.08M 213.74M 235.61M Revenue Actual 278.65M 282.49M 234.99M 229.85M

