Recap: RLI Q4 Earnings
RLI (NYSE:RLI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RLI beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $31.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RLI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.75
|0.65
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|1.09
|0.87
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|269.12M
|256.08M
|213.74M
|235.61M
|Revenue Actual
|278.65M
|282.49M
|234.99M
|229.85M
