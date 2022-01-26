Recap: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vertex Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 2.43%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.29, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $445.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vertex Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.08
|2.28
|2.69
|2.59
|EPS Actual
|3.56
|3.11
|2.98
|2.51
|Revenue Estimate
|1.86B
|1.72B
|1.66B
|1.58B
|Revenue Actual
|1.98B
|1.79B
|1.72B
|1.63B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings