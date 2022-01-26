Exxon Mobil Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) traded today at a new 12-month high of $76.00. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 5.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 24.5 million shares.

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 15.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 58% of which were liquids. The company is the world’s largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.8 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

In the past 12 months, shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation have traded between a low of $44.29 and a high of $76.00 and are now at $75.34, which is 70% above that low price.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has potential upside of 265.1% based on a current price of $75.34 and analysts’ consensus price target of $275.10.

