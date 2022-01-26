 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Progressive Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 9:30am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Progressive Q4 Earnings

 

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Progressive beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.39 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progressive's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.21 1.08 1.40 1.66
EPS Actual 0.14 0.72 1.73 1.57
Revenue Estimate 12.32B 11.52B 11.23B 10.32B
Revenue Actual 11.37B 10.98B 10.42B 10.21B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PGR)

Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
Earnings Preview For Progressive
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
The Progressive Corporation (PGR): The Winning Streak Continues
The Progressive Corporation Climbs to Annual-High Share Price
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com