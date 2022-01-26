Recap: Progressive Q4 Earnings
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 08:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Progressive beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.39 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Progressive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|1.08
|1.40
|1.66
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.72
|1.73
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|12.32B
|11.52B
|11.23B
|10.32B
|Revenue Actual
|11.37B
|10.98B
|10.42B
|10.21B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News