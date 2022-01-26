Recap: Progressive Q4 Earnings

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Progressive beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.39 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progressive's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 1.08 1.40 1.66 EPS Actual 0.14 0.72 1.73 1.57 Revenue Estimate 12.32B 11.52B 11.23B 10.32B Revenue Actual 11.37B 10.98B 10.42B 10.21B

