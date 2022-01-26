Rollins Stock Falls On Mixed Q4 Results
- Rollins Inc (NYSE: ROL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.9% year-on-year, to $600.34 million, beating the analyst consensus of $585.03 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.14 missed the analyst consensus of $0.15.
- The total operating expenses rose 13.6% Y/Y to $508.9 million.
- The operating margin was 15.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 3.3% to $91.4 million.
- The company held $105.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Cash provided by operating activities amounted to $96.1 million with a free cash flow of $88.8 million.
- Price Action: ROL shares are trading lower by 4.72% at $29.79 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas