Rollins Stock Falls On Mixed Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 9:51am   Comments
Rollins Stock Falls On Mixed Q4 Results
  • Rollins Inc (NYSE: ROLreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.9% year-on-year, to $600.34 million, beating the analyst consensus of $585.03 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.14 missed the analyst consensus of $0.15.
  • The total operating expenses rose 13.6% Y/Y to $508.9 million.
  • The operating margin was 15.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 3.3% to $91.4 million.
  • The company held $105.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Cash provided by operating activities amounted to $96.1 million with a free cash flow of $88.8 million.
  • Price Action: ROL shares are trading lower by 4.72% at $29.79 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

