Recap: Stifel Financial Q4 Earnings
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stifel Financial beat estimated earnings by 17.99%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $1.89, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stifel Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.48
|1.35
|1.39
|1.31
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|1.70
|1.50
|1.67
|Revenue Estimate
|1.10B
|1.06B
|1.07B
|956.62M
|Revenue Actual
|1.15B
|1.15B
|1.14B
|1.06B
