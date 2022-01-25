Renasant: Q4 Earnings Insights

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Renasant beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.64, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $21.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Renasant's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.78 0.67 0.59 EPS Actual 0.71 0.73 0.85 0.68 Revenue Estimate 156.09M 172.68M 164.87M 168.52M Revenue Actual 154.05M 157.19M 190.69M 170.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.