Renasant: Q4 Earnings Insights
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Renasant beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.64, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $21.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Renasant's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.78
|0.67
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.73
|0.85
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|156.09M
|172.68M
|164.87M
|168.52M
|Revenue Actual
|154.05M
|157.19M
|190.69M
|170.99M
