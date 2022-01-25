$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 61.34% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SEDG: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.58 shares of SolarEdge Technologies at the time with $100. This investment in SEDG would have produced an average annual return of 75.07%. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion.

SolarEdge Technologies's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $1,632.12 today based on a price of $215.44 for SEDG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

