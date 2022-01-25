 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Corning
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Corning (NYSE:GLW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-01-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Corning will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.52.

Corning bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Corning's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.58 0.51 0.43 0.48
EPS Actual 0.56 0.53 0.45 0.52
Price Change % -3.25% 0.79% -0.34% 3.43%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Corning were trading at $35.33 as of January 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings