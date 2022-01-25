 Skip to main content

Allscripts Expects Q4 Interim Sales Beat Consensus; Approves $250M Buyback
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 9:30am   Comments
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) expects Q4 revenue of $390 million - $395 million, better than the consensus of $$386.75 million.

  • For FY21, the Company expects GAAP operating income of $70 million - $75 million and adjusted EBITDA of $295 million - $300 million, an increase from the prior outlook of $275 million - $285 million.
  • The Company also expects FY2021 cash flow from continuing operations of $245 million - $250 million.
  • It expects free cash flow to be between $165 million - $170 million, up from previous guidance of $145 million - $155 million.
  • Allscripts has announced a new share repurchase program to purchase up to $250 million shares. 
  • The new share repurchase program does not have a termination date and replaces the previous authorization to repurchase up to $350 million of common stock. 
  • In Q4 FY21, Allscripts repurchased $108 million shares.
  • Analyst Reaction: SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis has upgraded Allscripts from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $19 to $22.
  • Price Action: MDRX shares are up 7.41% at $18.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for MDRX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022SVB LeerinkUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Aug 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MDRX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

