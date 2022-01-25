Allscripts Expects Q4 Interim Sales Beat Consensus; Approves $250M Buyback
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) expects Q4 revenue of $390 million - $395 million, better than the consensus of $$386.75 million.
- For FY21, the Company expects GAAP operating income of $70 million - $75 million and adjusted EBITDA of $295 million - $300 million, an increase from the prior outlook of $275 million - $285 million.
- The Company also expects FY2021 cash flow from continuing operations of $245 million - $250 million.
- It expects free cash flow to be between $165 million - $170 million, up from previous guidance of $145 million - $155 million.
- Allscripts has announced a new share repurchase program to purchase up to $250 million shares.
- The new share repurchase program does not have a termination date and replaces the previous authorization to repurchase up to $350 million of common stock.
- In Q4 FY21, Allscripts repurchased $108 million shares.
- Analyst Reaction: SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis has upgraded Allscripts from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $19 to $22.
- Price Action: MDRX shares are up 7.41% at $18.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for MDRX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|SVB Leerink
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
|Aug 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for MDRX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
