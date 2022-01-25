 Skip to main content

3M Stock Gains After Q4 Earnings Beat
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:49am   Comments
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales of $8.61 billion, a slight increase of 0.3% year-over-year, +1.3% on an Organic local-currency basis, beating the consensus of $8.59 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Safety and Industrial $3.1 billion (-2.2% Y/Y), Transportation and Electronics $2.3 billion (-1.5% Y/Y), Health Care $2.3 billion (+0.7% Y/Y) and Consumer $1.5 billion (+4.1% Y/Y).
  • On a geographic basis, total sales grew 2.1% Y/Y in the Americas, decreased 0.2% Y/Y in the Asia Pacific, and fell 4.5% Y/Y in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).
  • EPS was $2.31, down 4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.01.
  • The operating income declined by 12.6% Y/Y to $1.62 billion, and the margin contracted by 270 bps to 18.8%.
  • 3M generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $7.45 billion, compared to $8.11 billion a year ago.
  • Q4 operating cash flow was $2 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $1.48 billion, down 29.7% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 9.5% Y/Y to $2.12 billion, and margin contracted by 260 bps to 24.7%.
  • The company returned $1.8 billion to shareholders via dividends and gross share repurchases during the quarter.
  • Price Action: MMM shares traded higher by 1.16% at $174.80 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

