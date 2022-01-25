5 Dow Jones Stocks With Earnings To Watch This Week

The week of Jan. 24 features earnings from many large-cap companies including around half of the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Index.

Here is a look at five stocks investors should watch this week of the many earnings reports happening.

Microsoft Corporation: Technology giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reports second-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday. This will mark the first quarterly report from Microsoft since it announced its acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), which is its largest acquisition of all time.

Microsoft has beat Street estimates for quarterly revenue in 11 straight quarters, according to Benzinga Pro. The analyst estimate for the second quarter is $50.9 billion. Investors will also be watching comments from the company on how the acquisition could boost the company’s gaming division in the future.

McDonald’s: Many casual dining and fine dining restaurants were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions. Fast food companies like McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) have fared well and seen strong sales growth led by drive-thru and mobile ordering hitting record levels.

McDonald’s reports fourth-quarter financial results Thursday before the market open. McDonald’s has beaten Street estimates for revenue in the first three quarters of the financial year and seven of the last eight quarterly reports. Analysts expect the company to report fourth-quarter revenue of $6 billion. McDonald’s hit $6.2 billion in sales in the third quarter.

Apple: Technology giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reports first-quarter financial results Thursday before the market open. Shares of Apple are up 18.7% in the last year and has been one of the best performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Apple missed Street estimates for revenue in the fourth quarter, a rare miss for the company that had beaten analysts’ revenue estimates in more than 10 straight quarters. Supply chain issues were cited in the fourth quarter and will likely be a big focus for investors and the company on Thursday.

Visa: Payment processing company Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reports first-quarter financial results Thursday after the market close. Visa shares are up slightly over the last year. After hitting highs of $252.67 in August, shares have fallen to the $200 level.

Visa has a history of outperforming analyst estimates for quarterly revenue with the last seven quarters seeing revenue beats, according to Benzinga Pro. Investors may be looking to see if Visa adds any comments on its cryptocurrency and NFT partnerships. Visa has partnered with Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) for crypto purchases. Rival Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) announced a NFT partnership with Coinbase that will see the company welcome more investors to the growing sector.

Chevron: Oil giant Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reports fourth-quarter financial earnings on Friday before the market open. Shares of the oil company are up 37.9% in the last year as one of the best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks.

Chevron beat consensus Street revenue estimates in the first three quarters of the financial year. Analysts are estimating revenue of $44.8 billion in the fourth quarter. If the company hits $44 billion in revenue, it would mark back-to-back quarters for this revenue figure for the first time since 2014.