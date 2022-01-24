Enterprise Finl Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Enterprise Finl Servs beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.19, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $28.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enterprise Finl Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1
|1.10
|0.88
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|1.23
|0.96
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|115.13M
|94.94M
|95.86M
|82.02M
|Revenue Actual
|114.89M
|97.94M
|90.41M
|95.95M
