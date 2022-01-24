Enterprise Finl Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enterprise Finl Servs beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $28.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enterprise Finl Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1 1.10 0.88 0.69 EPS Actual 1.27 1.23 0.96 1 Revenue Estimate 115.13M 94.94M 95.86M 82.02M Revenue Actual 114.89M 97.94M 90.41M 95.95M

