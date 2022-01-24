 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Amazon Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Why Amazon Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading lower Monday amid continued overall market weakness as Fed rate hike concerns weigh on stocks.

The Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rates and reducing the amount of bonds it buys each month. The Fed may also begin cutting the nearly $9 trillion in assets it's holding.

When minutes from the Fed's December meeting were released at the beginning of January, investors started fearing that all three of these situations could take place at the same time.

The meeting summary showed that Fed members are ready to start raising interest rates and tapering bond buying. The Fed also signaled that it's prepared to engage in conversations about reducing holdings of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

Weakness in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) following the company's quarterly financial results, has also caused investor concern ahead of earnings season.

Amazon is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes on Feb. 3.

See Also: Why Palantir Technologies, AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as high as $3,773 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week lows during Monday's trading session.

The stock was down 4.89% at $2,713 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMZN
Panacea Life Sciences To Sell Its Hemp Extract Products On Amazon
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Silences 'Scream' To Retake Top Spot At Box Office
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees 2022 As 'Challenging' While Bringing 'Opportunities Not Seen In Decades'
What Does It Feel Like To Lose $25B In One Week? Ask Elon Musk
Bears Grab Ahold Of Amazon Stock As Market Falls Into Turmoil: What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Treasuries Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com