QQQ
-12.29
363.98
-3.49%
BTC/USD
-196.62
36047.93
-0.54%
DIA
-8.24
350.59
-2.41%
SPY
-12.74
450.72
-2.91%
TLT
+ 0.22
143.41
+ 0.15%
GLD
+ 0.55
170.54
+ 0.32%

Why Palantir Technologies, AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 24, 2022 12:07 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), are all trading lower on a continued market sell-off.

Growth stocks, including software and tech names, continue to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022. The technology industry has also been pressured by a recent rise in Treasury yields, together with Fed tapering concerns. The 10-year US Treasury yield is hovering around a two-year high at 1.785% Monday morning, which has pressured valuations. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

