Sify Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In Q3
- Sify Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SIFY) reported third-quarter FY 2021-22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to INR6.78 billion.
- Revenue from Data Center Services grew 44% Y/Y, and Network Centric services increased by 8% Y/Y. Revenue from Digital Services fell 18% Y/Y.
- Profit after tax increased 36% Y/Y to INR344 million.
- EBITDA improved 22% to INR1.57 billion. The margin expanded by 272 bps to 23.2%.
- Sify Technologies held INR2.38 billion in cash and equivalents.
- M P Vijay Kumar, CFO, said, "The customer demand for digital infrastructure services is encouraging. We will continue to expand on our Data center and network capacity. Our fiscal discipline will continue right through our investment journey without impacting customer experience."
- Price Action: SIFY shares traded lower by 6.67% at $2.80 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
