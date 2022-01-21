 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lowe's Companies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 11:22am   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lowe's Companies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.86% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In LOW: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.72 shares of Lowe's Companies at the time with $100. This investment in LOW would have produced an average annual return of 23.77%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion.

Lowe's Companies's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Lowe's Companies you would have approximately $845.04 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

