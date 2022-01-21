 Skip to main content

Intuitive Surgical Q4 Earnings Beat Street, Expects Lower Gross Margin In FY22
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 7:20am   Comments
Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.30, slightly ahead of the consensus of $1.28.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.30, slightly ahead of the consensus of $1.28.

  • It reported revenues of $1.55 billion, +17% Y/Y, marginally ahead of Wall Street estimate of $1.52 billion, consistent with the preliminary results posted earlier this month.
  • The sales growth was driven by growth in da Vinci procedure volume and system placements.
  • Worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 19% Y/Y, driven primarily by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and growth in OUS markets.
  • The company held $8.6 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4.
  • According to the Q4 conference call, the Q4 system average selling prices were $1.45 million, similar to $1.43 million last year and lower than $1.57 million last quarter. 
  • Instrument and accessory revenue per procedure were approximately $1,940 per procedure compared with $1,900 per procedure in Q3 FY21 and down 6% from $2,060 realized a year ago.
  • Pro forma gross margin of 70.1% was lower than 71.3% in Q3 FY21, primarily due to manufacturing inefficiencies and higher logistics costs, lower system ASPs, and a higher mix of systems revenue. 
  • Guidance: During 2022, Intuitive Surgical anticipates procedure growth of 11% - 15%, the lower end of the range assumes ongoing COVID pressure and hospital staffing shortages.
  • The company expects a slightly lower gross profit margin in FY22 than 71.2% in FY21, reflecting higher fixed costs and the impact of higher supply chain costs.
  • Price Action: ISRG shares are down 5.03% at $278.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

