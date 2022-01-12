 Skip to main content

Intuitive Surgical Expects 31% Jump In FY21 Revenues
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 12:29pm   Comments
Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRGposted interim Q4 sales of $1.55 billion, +17% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $1.51 billion.

  • Preliminary 2021 revenue of approximately $5.71 billion increased 31% Y/Y, ahead of analysts' estimate of $5.68 billion.
  • Q4 2021 worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 19% compared with Q4 FY20.
  • Intuitive Surgical shipped 385 da Vinci Surgical Systems in Q4 FY21, +18%. The company shipped 1,347 da Vinci Surgical Systems in 2021, an increase of 44%.
  • Interim Q4 instruments and accessories revenue increased by 13% to approximately $843 million, primarily driven by da Vinci procedure volume growth.
  • Fourth-quarter 2021 systems revenue increased by 28% to approximately $470 million.
  • In December 2021, the company received FDA clearance for the 8 mm SureForm 30 Curved-Tip Stapler and reloads for use in general, thoracic, gynecologic, urologic, and pediatric surgery. 
  • The company noted that COVID-19 would likely continue to have an adverse impact on its procedure volumes.
  • Price Action: ISRG shares are down 1.38% at $323.63 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

