 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 3:48am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares slipped 0.1% to $37.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak subscriber growth forecast for the first quarter. Netflix shares dipped 20.2% to $405.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. IHS Markit shares rose 0.1% to $117.99 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. CSX shares, however, fell 3.2% to $34.11 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion before the opening bell. Ally Financial shares fell 0.9% to $48.54 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSX + ALLY)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Recap: CSX Q4 Earnings
Preview: Ally Financial Inc. Common Stock's Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 20, 2022
Breaking News: Schneider Moving Western Intermodal Business to Union Pacific
Schneider Intermodal To Change Western US Rail Partnership To Union Pacific Next Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com