5 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares slipped 0.1% to $37.04 in pre-market trading.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak subscriber growth forecast for the first quarter. Netflix shares dipped 20.2% to $405.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. IHS Markit shares rose 0.1% to $117.99 in after-hours trading.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. CSX shares, however, fell 3.2% to $34.11 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion before the opening bell. Ally Financial shares fell 0.9% to $48.54 in after-hours trading.
