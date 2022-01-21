5 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares slipped 0.1% to $37.04 in pre-market trading.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak subscriber growth forecast for the first quarter. Netflix shares dipped 20.2% to $405.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. IHS Markit shares rose 0.1% to $117.99 in after-hours trading.

