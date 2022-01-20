 Skip to main content

PPG Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 4:20pm   Comments
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PPG Industries beat estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.18, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $433.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PPG Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.58 2.20 1.56 1.58
EPS Actual 1.69 1.94 1.88 1.59
Revenue Estimate 4.24B 4.33B 3.68B 3.59B
Revenue Actual 4.37B 4.36B 3.88B 3.76B

