PPG Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PPG Industries beat estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.18, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $433.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PPG Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|2.20
|1.56
|1.58
|EPS Actual
|1.69
|1.94
|1.88
|1.59
|Revenue Estimate
|4.24B
|4.33B
|3.68B
|3.59B
|Revenue Actual
|4.37B
|4.36B
|3.88B
|3.76B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings