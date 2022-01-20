 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baker Hughes Tops Q4 Revenue Estimates, Clocks Order Growth Of 28%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 11:21am   Comments
Share:
Baker Hughes Tops Q4 Revenue Estimates, Clocks Order Growth Of 28%
  • Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 8% sequentially and flat year-over-year to $5.52 billion, beating the consensus of $5.49 billion.
  • Orders grew by 28% Y/Y to $6.7 billion and were up 24% sequentially.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.25 compared to $(0.07) in 4Q20, missing the consensus of $0.28.
  • GAAP operating income increased 52% Q/Q to $574 million. Adjusted operating income of $571 million improved 42% Q/Q and 23% Y/Y. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 195 bps Y/Y to 10.3%.
  • Revenues by segments: Oilfield Services $2.57 billion (+12% Y/Y), Oilfield Equipment $619 million (-13% Y/Y); Turbomachinery & Process Solutions $1.78 billion (-9% Y/Y), and Digital Solutions $558 million (flat).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $844 million (+10% Y/Y), and margin improved by 130 bps to 15.3%.
  • Baker Hughes generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $2.37 billion, compared to $1.3 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was $1.83 billion.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $3.85 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • "As we look ahead to 2022, we expect the pace of global economic growth to remain strong although slightly moderate compared to 2021," said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman, and CEO.
  • Price Action: BKR shares are trading higher by 5.10% at $27.62 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKR)

Earnings Scheduled For January 20, 2022
Baker Hughes's Earnings Outlook
In The Spotlight - Big Wall Street Banks As The Main Power In SP500
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022
Big Banks Kick Off Fourth Quarter Earnings Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com