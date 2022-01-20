Recap: Travelers Companies Q4 Earnings
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:57 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Travelers Companies beat estimated earnings by 35.06%, reporting an EPS of $5.2 versus an estimate of $3.85, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $614.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Travelers Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.94
|2.33
|2.37
|3.18
|EPS Actual
|2.60
|3.45
|2.73
|4.91
|Revenue Estimate
|8.22B
|7.72B
|7.54B
|7.27B
|Revenue Actual
|8.80B
|8.69B
|8.31B
|8.40B
