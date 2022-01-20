 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For January 20, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 3:50am   Comments

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly loss at $1.47 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares slipped 0.3% to $17.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Alcoa shares gained 2.3% to $60.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares dropped 0.1% to $515.50 in after-hours trading.



  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales came in above estimates. United Airlines shares, however, fell 1.9% to $43.54 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion after the closing bell. Union Pacific shares fell 0.5% to $238.40 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

