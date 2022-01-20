5 Stocks To Watch For January 20, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly loss at $1.47 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares slipped 0.3% to $17.26 in pre-market trading.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Alcoa shares gained 2.3% to $60.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Alcoa shares gained 2.3% to $60.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares dropped 0.1% to $515.50 in after-hours trading.

