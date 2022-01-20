Sterling Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sterling Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sterling Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.50 0.46 0.46 EPS Actual 0.52 0.52 0.51 0.49 Revenue Estimate 221.30M 221.64M 220.48M 219.56M Revenue Actual 213.84M 218.53M 211.77M 222.03M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.