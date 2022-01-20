Sterling Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sterling Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sterling Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.50
|0.46
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.52
|0.51
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|221.30M
|221.64M
|220.48M
|219.56M
|Revenue Actual
|213.84M
|218.53M
|211.77M
|222.03M
