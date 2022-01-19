 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Salesforce.com Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022
Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.53% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CRM: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.31 shares of Salesforce.com at the time with $100. This investment in CRM would have produced an average annual return of 24.47%. Currently, Salesforce.com has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion.

Salesforce.com's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Salesforce.com you would have approximately $302.55 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

