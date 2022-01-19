Community Trust Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 08:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Community Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 1.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.06, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Community Trust Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|1.11
|1
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|1.34
|1.33
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|55.40M
|54.95M
|54.15M
|51.65M
|Revenue Actual
|56.40M
|55.53M
|55.82M
|53.85M
