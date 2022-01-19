Community Trust Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 1.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.06, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Trust Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.11 1 0.92 EPS Actual 1.19 1.34 1.33 0.89 Revenue Estimate 55.40M 54.95M 54.15M 51.65M Revenue Actual 56.40M 55.53M 55.82M 53.85M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.