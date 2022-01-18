 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ASML Holding's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Share:
ASML Holding's Earnings: A Preview

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-01-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ASML Holding will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.29.

ASML Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 2.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ASML Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 4.79 2.93 3.02
EPS Actual 5.02 3.04 3.86 3.844
Price Change % 2.59% 1.24% -1.28% 3.89%

Stock Performance

Shares of ASML Holding were trading at $744.53 as of January 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (ASML)

ASML Holding Whale Trades Spotted
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
6 Top-Performing Chip Stocks Of 2021 — And Why To Watch Them In 2022
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
What Are Whales Doing With ASML Holding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings