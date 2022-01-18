Old National Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Old National Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 48.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $21.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Old National Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.40
|0.41
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.41
|0.52
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|202.00M
|205.32M
|208.82M
|206.00M
|Revenue Actual
|206.09M
|201.44M
|204.83M
|219.63M
