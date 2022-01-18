Old National Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Old National Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 48.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $21.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Old National Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.40 0.41 0.38 EPS Actual 0.43 0.41 0.52 0.46 Revenue Estimate 202.00M 205.32M 208.82M 206.00M Revenue Actual 206.09M 201.44M 204.83M 219.63M

