5 Stocks To Watch For January 18, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 5:03am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For January 18, 2022

 

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $11.73 per share on revenue of $12.01 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.1% to $381.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) reported an offering of up to $5 million. Plus Therapeutics shares fell 1% to $1.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) to have earned $3.22 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. PNC Financial shares gained 0.1% to $222.49 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) reported net income of $0.57 per share for the three months ended November 30, 2021, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.63, per share. Consolidated revenues jumped 45.9% year-over-year to $2.961 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries shares gained 3.9% to $5.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion after the closing bell. J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 0.2% to $202.51 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

