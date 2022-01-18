5 Stocks To Watch For January 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $11.73 per share on revenue of $12.01 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.1% to $381.19 in pre-market trading.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) reported an offering of up to $5 million. Plus Therapeutics shares fell 1% to $1.02 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: PSTV) reported an offering of up to $5 million. Plus Therapeutics shares fell 1% to $1.02 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) to have earned $3.22 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. PNC Financial shares gained 0.1% to $222.49 in after-hours trading.

