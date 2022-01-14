SRAX Announces Upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Virtual Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SRAX SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, will be hosting the first-ever Sequire Metals & Mining Conference. This inaugural conference will be a one-day investor event that shines the spotlight on prominent public mining companies and industry experts. The conference will be held Jan. 27, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. SRAX recognizes the importance of this sector as many metals and materials are crucial to the functioning of the global economy. Available through SRAX’s Sequire platform, the event will feature presentations, one-on-one meetings and influential industry speakers. “This has been one of the fastest-growing events we have ever hosted,” said SRAX vice president of community and events Morgan-Lea Fogg in the press release. “It’s clear companies are eager to tell their story and give the latest company updates, and investors are registering to listen. We look forward to hosting everyone for our first event of 2022 and kicking off the year in a strong way.”

To register, visit https://ibn.fm/ylJig

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/TYvRu

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, please visit www.SRAX.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.