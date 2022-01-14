 Skip to main content

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Bank of America
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 12:28pm   Comments
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Bank of America

 

 

In the current market session, Bank of America Inc. (NYSE:BAC) is trading at $47.87, after a 1.84% drop. However, over the past month, the stock increased by 9.08%, and in the past year, by 46.06%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 4.42%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 12.0 in the Banks industry, Bank of America Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 14.6. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Bank of America Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It's also possible that the stock is overvalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

