Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.15 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $18.78 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $29.90 billion.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $16.77 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.