$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ADM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 73.26 shares of Archer-Daniels Midland at the time with $1,000. This investment in ADM would have produced an average annual return of 8.59%. Currently, Archer-Daniels Midland has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion.

Archer-Daniels Midland's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Archer-Daniels Midland you would have approximately $5,199.63 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

