EXCLUSIVE: Ammo Reiterates FY22 Guidance On Continuing Momentum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 8:00am   Comments
  • Ammo Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) has reiterated its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance of $250 million, slightly above the consensus of $249.85 million.
  • The company notes continuing fundamental strength in the ammunition industry.
  • “We look forward to opening our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant this Summer to ensure our capacity continues to match increased demand this year and for the future,” said CEO Fred Wagenhals.
  • Ammo is a vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components and owner of GunBroker.com, the online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries.
  • In November, the company reported a second-quarter FY22 sales of $61 million, beating the analyst consensus of $55 million.
  • Price Action: POWW shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $4.99 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

