EXCLUSIVE: Ammo Reiterates FY22 Guidance On Continuing Momentum
- Ammo Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) has reiterated its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance of $250 million, slightly above the consensus of $249.85 million.
- The company notes continuing fundamental strength in the ammunition industry.
- “We look forward to opening our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant this Summer to ensure our capacity continues to match increased demand this year and for the future,” said CEO Fred Wagenhals.
- Ammo is a vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components and owner of GunBroker.com, the online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries.
- In November, the company reported a second-quarter FY22 sales of $61 million, beating the analyst consensus of $55 million.
- Price Action: POWW shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $4.99 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap Exclusives