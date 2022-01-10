GreenBox POS Announces Record-Breaking Results for ChargeSavvy Subsidiary

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

GreenBox GBOX, an innovative blockchain ledger fintech company, today announced that ChargeSavvy, its point-of-sale subsidiary, recorded the best quarter in its nine-year history for its retail division during the fourth quarter of 2021. The retail division achieved an average increase of 166%, demonstrating remarkable growth compared to the same period of 2020.

“ChargeSavvy’s immediate and record-breaking results undoubtedly demonstrate our leadership team’s ability to execute on our acquisition strategy and vision,” said Fredi Nisan, chief executive officer of GreenBox. “This was our first major purchase with an integration of the team, culture, and operations. Adding to this mix was our guidance, foresight, and technological expertise in the digital payments industry, and we’re seeing incredible results.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/xIZde

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Image Sourced from Pixabay