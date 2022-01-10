 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 4:18am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares gained 0.3% to $35.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) named Mr. Kuangtao Wang as Co-Chief Executive Officer. The company also said Zhirong Li tendered her resignation as CFO effective immediately. Takung Art shares gained 4.2% to $3.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $245.30 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AZZ shares gained 2.6% to $56.40 in after-hours trading.

  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) raised its Q1 revenue guidance to $1.4711 billion versus prior guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion. Hologic shares gained 2% to $71.71 in after-hours trading. 
  • Analysts expect Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) to post a quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $241.10 million before the opening bell. Tilray shares gained 3.1% to $6.62 in after-hours trading.

