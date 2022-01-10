5 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares gained 0.3% to $35.70 in after-hours trading.

