Here's How Much $100 Invested In Digital Realty Trust 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Digital Realty Trust 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.35% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In DLR: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.83 shares of Digital Realty Trust at the time with $100. This investment in DLR would have produced an average annual return of 10.56%. Currently, Digital Realty Trust has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion.

Digital Realty Trust's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $455.73 today based on a price of $161.19 for DLR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

