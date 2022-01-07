 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.41% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AMBA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.86 shares of Ambarella at the time with $100. This investment in AMBA would have produced an average annual return of 24.96%. Currently, Ambarella has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion.

Ambarella's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Ambarella you would have approximately $304.40 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

