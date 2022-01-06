 Skip to main content

Recap: Duck Creek Technologies Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 4:17pm   Comments
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Duck Creek Technologies beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 24.42% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

