Conagra Brands Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Notes Margin Pressure
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 10:01am   Comments
  • Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAGreported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.1% year-on-year, to $3.06 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.02 billion.
  • Grocery & Snacks segment sales fell 1.4% Y/Y to $1.3 billion, and Refrigerated & Frozen segment sales increased 3% Y/Y to $1.3 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.64 missed the consensus of $0.68.
  • Adjusted gross profit fell 14.4% to $767 million. The gross margin decreased 500 basis points Y/Y to 24.7%, and the adjusted gross margin decreased 483 basis points to 25.1%.
  • Adjusted operating margin decreased 500 basis points Y/Y to 14.6%.
  • The company reported $345 million in adjusted selling, general, and administrative expense, a 3.5% decrease Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $585 million fell 17.9% Y/Y.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $68.7 million as of November 28, 2021.
  • "Looking ahead, we expect to continue experiencing cost pressures above original expectations in the second half of fiscal 2022," said CEO Sean Connolly.
  • Outlook: Conagra sees an organic net sales growth outlook of +3% versus prior guidance of +1%.
  • The company reiterated its adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50, above the consensus of $2.47.
  • Price Action: CAG shares are trading lower by 3.22% at $33.06 on the last check Thursday.

