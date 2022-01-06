Park Aerospace Clocks 34% Sales Growth In Q3
- Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 33.7% year-over-year to $13.86 million,
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.09 for the quarter compared to $0.05 in 3Q21.
- The gross margin expanded by 310 bps to 27.7%.
- Net earnings from continuing operations totaled $1.74 million (+67.9% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 256 bps to 12.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million, compared to $1.38 million in 3Q21, and margin expanded by 595 bps to 19.3%.
- The company’s cash and equivalents totaled $109.63 million as of November 28, 2021.
- Price Action: PKE shares closed higher by 0.68% at $13.33 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.