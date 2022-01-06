 Skip to main content

Park Aerospace Clocks 34% Sales Growth In Q3
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 8:03am   Comments
  • Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 33.7% year-over-year to $13.86 million,
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.09 for the quarter compared to $0.05 in 3Q21.
  • The gross margin expanded by 310 bps to 27.7%.
  • Net earnings from continuing operations totaled $1.74 million (+67.9% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 256 bps to 12.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million, compared to $1.38 million in 3Q21, and margin expanded by 595 bps to 19.3%.
  • The company’s cash and equivalents totaled $109.63 million as of November 28, 2021.
  • Price Action: PKE shares closed higher by 0.68% at $13.33 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

