5 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares gained 0.1% to $97.21 in after-hours trading.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.60 per share on sales of $415 million to $455 million. SMART Global shares dropped 6.5% to $68.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $474.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UniFirst shares rose 0.1% to $211.47 in after-hours trading.

