5 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares gained 0.1% to $97.21 in after-hours trading.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.60 per share on sales of $415 million to $455 million. SMART Global shares dropped 6.5% to $68.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $474.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UniFirst shares rose 0.1% to $211.47 in after-hours trading.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) reported strong preliminary sales results. The company said it sees Q4 revenue of $78 million to $78.4 million and FY21 revenue of $233 million to $233.4 million. Inspire Medical shares gained 4.1% to $242.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NYSE: RGP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $189.40 million after the closing bell. Resources Connection shares gained 1.1% to close at $18.26 on Tuesday.
