 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 4:07am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares gained 0.1% to $97.21 in after-hours trading.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.60 per share on sales of $415 million to $455 million. SMART Global shares dropped 6.5% to $68.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $474.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UniFirst shares rose 0.1% to $211.47 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) reported strong preliminary sales results. The company said it sees Q4 revenue of $78 million to $78.4 million and FY21 revenue of $233 million to $233.4 million. Inspire Medical shares gained 4.1% to $242.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NYSE: RGP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $189.40 million after the closing bell. Resources Connection shares gained 1.1% to close at $18.26 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INSP + RGP)

Resources Connection's Earnings Outlook
Earnings Outlook For Resources Connection
A Look Into Resources Connection Price Over Earnings
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com