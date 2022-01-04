 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; ISM Manufacturing Index Drops To 58.7

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 10:10am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; ISM Manufacturing Index Drops To 58.7

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.74% to 36,857.55 while the NASDAQ fell 0.14% to 15,811.30. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.40% to 4,815.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 57,131,180 cases with around 848,880 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,960,260 cases and 482,010 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,305,070 COVID-19 cases with 619,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 293,085,990 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,467,810 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 2.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX), up 20% and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) up 8%.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell 1.2%.

Top Headline

The ISM manufacturing PMI dropped to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in the previous month. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 60.

 

Equities Trading UP

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) shares shot up 24% to $7.16 on continued momentum after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for IMX-110 for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of pediatric cancer in children.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) got a boost, shooting 20% to $4.6583 after the company issued an operational update and guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects Q4 revenue of $500-$510 million, reflecting a surge of more than 25% from Q3 2021.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) shares were also up, gaining 14% to $9.20 after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $20 price target.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares tumbled 36% to $2.6050 fter the company reported it is shifting its portfolio priorities to focus on other clinical-stage programs and extending its cash runway into the first quarter of 2024. It is deprioritizing its Fabry disease program.

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLGN) were down 26% to $10.05 after declining around 13% on Monday.

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) was down, falling 21% to $9.64 as the company shared data from the first cohort (10 µg dose) of the Phase 1 booster trial of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $76.68, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,802.40.

Silver traded down 0.1% Tuesday to $22.80 while copper fell 0.8% to $4.3880.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.9%, London’s FTSE 100 jumped 1.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 06%. The German DAX gained 0.7%, French CAC 40 surged 1.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.8%.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI increased to 57.9 in December from a preliminary reading of 57.6, while consumer credit rose by GBP 1.2 billion in November. The annual inflation rate in France came in steady at 2.8% year-over-year in December.

The unemployment rate in Germany fell to 5.2% in December from 5.3% in the prior month, while retail sales in Germany rose 0.6% in November. The number of people registered as unemployed in Spain fell 76,782 from a month ago to 3.106 million in December.

Economics

The ISM manufacturing PMI dropped to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in the previous month. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 60.

US job openings dropped to 10.6 million in November, from 11.1 million in the earlier month, the Labor Department said.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVRO + GRTS)

Gritstone Bio's COVID-19 Booster Dose Shows Early Neutralizing Antibody Responses
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Liquidia Jumps On New CEO Appointment, Spectrum, Aravive Secure New Funding, Allena To Explore Strategic Alternatives
Why Avrobio's Shares Are Plunging Today
Gritstone bio, CEPI Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement to Combat Omicron Variant
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com